CBC's 'elitist attitude' reflects Ottawa's arrogance: Tamara Lich

Former CBC host Travis Dhanraj delivered testimony revealing David Cochrane, host of Power & Politics, criticized Tamara Lich after Dhanraj noted she “has a couple of different last names,” with Cochrane allegedly replying: “People who live in trailers usually do.”

Cochrane's crass comment is “indicative of a bigger problem,” Tamara said on Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, which she joined alongside hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle.

“I was obviously shocked,” Tamara said of hearing her name come up during the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. “Just such an elitist attitude, first and foremost,” she said, explaining how she's had many last names, including her birth name, adopted name and married name.

“That doesn't mean that your opinion should be diminished or you should be considered invaluable,” the Freedom Convoy organizer said. Which is “exactly” what Cochrane's “dismissive” and “vindictive” remark was attempting to do, she added.

Cochrane's comment reflects a larger problem in the nation's capital, the Rebel News contributor continued.

“That elitist attitude” was “prevalent” the 2022 anti-mandate protest. “Apparently, if you don't work for CBC, at CBC headquarters or on Parliament Hill, or get your paycheque from the government, your opinion just doesn't matter.”

Tamara compared Cochrane's dig to how she herself handled a request from CBC to delete a photo she posted publicly showing Cochrane and fellow CBC host Rosemary Barton paying no attention to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's speech at the party's recent convention.

A liaison for the state broadcaster then requested, on behalf of Cochrane, that Tamara remove the unflattering image. “I wasn't trying to portray them as anything other than what they actually doing or not doing,” she remarked.

“I took it down because he felt it was unflattering and he felt it was humiliating,” she stated, suggesting Cochrane would “never search out nice photos or me or anybody in the convoy to put on the front of any of his headlines.”

