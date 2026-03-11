🔴Poll claims Liberal support growing in Alberta, NDP MP crosses the floor | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Freedom Convoy organizer and Rebel News contributor Tamara Lich for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Tamara Lich (Freedom Convoy organizer and Rebel News contributor)
Today, we're looking at findings from a new poll by Abacus Data, which suggests the Liberals are gaining ground on the Conservatives in Alberta amid talk of an independence referendum in the Prairie province.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is inching closer to a majority as a fourth MP has crossed the floor since 2025's election, as Nunavut's Lori Idlout left the NDP and joined the Liberals — with byelections coming up, Carney may soon have his majority.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
