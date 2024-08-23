CBC's obsession with Kamala Harris goes against its broadcasting mandate
'I'd like to stress the importance of this is because CBC is mandated by law under the Broadcasting Act to cover distinctly Canadian content, and to cover Canadian regions and Canadian cultural, social and political issues solely,' True North's Cosmin Dzsurdzsa told The Ezra Levant Show.
A new report from True North looks at how the CBC has become obsessed with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing 68 stories about the Democratic presidential nominee over the past month.
The report's author, Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, joined Thursday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to expand on his story and how Canada's state broadcaster has been focusing much of its attention on the Harris campaign.
Comparing to the amount of coverage Harris received to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Cosmin noted CBC had published four times as many stories about the Democratic nominee than the prime minister:
I'd like to stress the importance of this is because CBC is mandated by law under the Broadcasting Act to cover distinctly Canadian content, and to cover Canadian regions and Canadian cultural, social and political issues solely.
Yet here they are dedicating a ridiculous amount of time to a foreign election.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
- By Ezra Levant
UNBURDEN YOURSELF FROM KAMALA HARRIS!
Let's unburden America from what has been: Kamala Harris!BUY NOW!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.