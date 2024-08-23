CBC's obsession with Kamala Harris goes against its broadcasting mandate

A new report from True North looks at how the CBC has become obsessed with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing 68 stories about the Democratic presidential nominee over the past month.

The report's author, Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, joined Thursday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to expand on his story and how Canada's state broadcaster has been focusing much of its attention on the Harris campaign.

Comparing to the amount of coverage Harris received to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Cosmin noted CBC had published four times as many stories about the Democratic nominee than the prime minister: