Cease and Desist letter sent to challenge Salvation Army vaccine policy

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Honour Religious Exemptions Sign the petition on this page to have religious exemptions honoured by the Salvation Army. 6,594 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Legal action has been taken and a cease and desist letter, putting the Salvation Army Canada on notice for their discriminatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, has been sent.

The policy, which came into effect on November 15, kicked their un-jabbed employees, religious leaders, volunteers and officers to the curb, including some who were unable to get the shot due to sincerely held religious reasons and matters of consent.

The fact that the non-profit, Christian organization would chose to participate in a medical apartheid that is marginalizing and oppressing thousands of Canadians was shocking to many, including the over 6,000 people, who have signed our petition to ask them to do the humane thing and honour exemptions.

That’s also why we at Rebel News knew we should partner with The Democracy Fund to hire an amazing litigator named Leighton Grey, to fight to defend the God given rights of Salvation Army workers at no cost to the employee.

Grey crafted and sent a fiercely written cease and desist letter to Salvation Army Canada, that addresses “several concerns arising from coercion by the Salvation Army of employees to submit to experimental drug therapies” and states that their policy, which puts people out of work without pay or severance due to their vaccination status, “violates their human rights and constitutes wrongful dismissal.”

This Christian church's jab or no pay policy isn’t the only thing discouraging many of it’s donors lately. The company has also recently made headlines after Salvation Army USA released a critical race theory riddled resource that left many wondering if the organization believes white people are inherently racist and thus need to apologize for the skin God gave them.

If you’ve had enough of segregation in our country please sign our petition, for exemptions to be honoured, and donate what to can at FightVaccinePassports.com.

With your donations, we continue to crowdfund the expenses and legal fees for the team of lawyers working around the clock to fight coercive vaccine passports, and employment mandates in Canada. All donations are charitable, which means come tax time, you will be receiving some of what you generously donated back.