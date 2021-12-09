Cease and Desist letter sent to challenge Salvation Army vaccine policy
Lawyer Leighton Grey says that the group's vaccination policy, which puts people out of work without pay or severance, “violates their human rights and constitutes wrongful dismissal.”
Legal action has been taken and a cease and desist letter, putting the Salvation Army Canada on notice for their discriminatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, has been sent.
The policy, which came into effect on November 15, kicked their un-jabbed employees, religious leaders, volunteers and officers to the curb, including some who were unable to get the shot due to sincerely held religious reasons and matters of consent.
The fact that the non-profit, Christian organization would chose to participate in a medical apartheid that is marginalizing and oppressing thousands of Canadians was shocking to many, including the over 6,000 people, who have signed our petition to ask them to do the humane thing and honour exemptions.
That’s also why we at Rebel News knew we should partner with The Democracy Fund to hire an amazing litigator named Leighton Grey, to fight to defend the God given rights of Salvation Army workers at no cost to the employee.
Grey crafted and sent a fiercely written cease and desist letter to Salvation Army Canada, that addresses “several concerns arising from coercion by the Salvation Army of employees to submit to experimental drug therapies” and states that their policy, which puts people out of work without pay or severance due to their vaccination status, “violates their human rights and constitutes wrongful dismissal.”
This Christian church's jab or no pay policy isn’t the only thing discouraging many of it’s donors lately. The company has also recently made headlines after Salvation Army USA released a critical race theory riddled resource that left many wondering if the organization believes white people are inherently racist and thus need to apologize for the skin God gave them.
- By Drea Humphrey
