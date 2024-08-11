100 million Canadians by 2100? Liberal immigration minister met with group pushing radical agenda

E-transfer (Canada):

Exclusive access to information briefing notes from the immigration ministry detail a November 2022 meeting between Canada's immigration minister at the time, Sean Fraser, and a public interest group that seeks to fill Canada with 100 million people by 2100, the turn of the next century.

The group, Century Initiative, has included notable figures like Edmonton's former mayor Don Iveson, who recently accepted a Trudeau appointment at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Canadians are currently struggling with an affordability crisis, which is compounded by Trudeau's escalating taxes, housing supply issues, costs of living, and unemployment.

And yet the Liberals won't back away from their insane immigration targets in a complete and total lack of understanding of the very basic rules of supply and demand.

In the briefing notes for the meeting, Fraser seemed well aware of the public's perception of 500,000 new Canadians each year being an unmanageable and unfair target.

Public support for immigration in Canada remains strong and is dependent on good outcomes in a well-managed system. If immigration levels grow at a rate faster than Canada's absorptive capacity can handle, it risks turning this public perception negative. As we work to help Canada's population grow through increased immigration, it will be important to broaden public discourse to ensure that the importance and benefits of immigration remain at the forefront. I believe the Century Initiative can be an important ally in this regard.

The briefing notes also show that the Liberals were aware that “some economists have also noted that increasing immigration rates is not an effective strategy to counter or replace an aging workforce and that increased immigration numbers and the associated increase in housing prices have contributed to the rise of inflation in 2021 to the highest in 18 years.”

However, notes from the minister suggest that not only does the Liberal government not care about the public's perception, but they want the Century Initiative’s help to drive that number even higher:

I would be very interested in hearing your views on how your organization may be able to help us develop a strategy to achieve even higher growth in a responsible way that supports strong outcomes for newcomers and any thoughts you may have on how your organization can help us ensure that public support for immigration among Canadians remains strong.

You're being crushed by Justin Trudeau's unrealistic and ideological drive to change and mould Canadian society to fit his progressive whims.

The Liberals don't want to fix the problem of affordability caused by out-of-control immigration targets. They want to find so-called allies to push their narrative that what's happening to Canada is all in your imagination.

And it's going to get worse.