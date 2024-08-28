WATCH: Challenging the media's FAKE domestic violence agenda

Bettina Arndt is hosting a pivotal conference this weekend, focusing on the alarming trend of false accusations and the erosion of the presumption of innocence in Australia.

This event brings together experts, including legal professionals, to address the growing issue of men being unfairly treated by the justice system.

In our recent interview, we discussed how men across the country spend vast amounts of money to defend themselves against unproven allegations, often with little recourse.

Arndt told me that feminist activists are controlling both the justice system and media, silencing any opposition to their narrative.

The conference will present data that challenges common perceptions of domestic violence.

Arndt points out that the inclusion of non-physical forms of abuse in statistics has led to a distorted view of domestic violence, which in turn, defames ordinary men.

The introduction of coercive control laws in New South Wales and Queensland is another point of concern for Arndt, who believes these laws are dangerously vague and disproportionately target men.

She stresses that the ultimate goal of these laws appears to be the incarceration of more men, often without trial, which she describes as terrifying.

Visit PresumptionOfInnocence.au for more information on the event and to purchase tickets.