Chaos and confusion as drone pilot ARRESTED at Brisbane freedom rally

On September 18, during what seemed to be a peaceful Freedom Day in the Botanic Gardens in Brisbane, Australia, a man yelled, “People, people, they are hurting me, they are hurting me right now.”

Soon the message got across to the rest of the crowd, through whistling and shouting, making the crowd and police move out of the park. Police responded quickly, with more officers defending the area, so people weren't able to see what was going on. This made the crowds more aggressive in trying to see what was happening, until the organiser of the event successfully calmed down and broke up the crowd.

Watch the full report to see how the situation was handled and what happened in the end.

