Chaos continues as cull looms at Universal Ostrich Farms

The frantic fight to save 400 ostriches continues as enforcement of a cull order looms at Universal Ostrich Farms. Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey has been closely covering the story and is currently embedded on location at the remote Edgewood, British Columbia farm.

Battling a spotty internet connection, Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid is making an 11-hour trek from Alberta to B.C. to provide Drea with reinforcements — including a Starlink device and a small trailer.

Discussing some of the chaos and confusion surrounding the potentially imminent cull, Drea joined Ezra Levant on Monday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

A company called Nucor Environmental Services had been contracted to dispose of the birds' carcasses after the cull, Drea said, explaining the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's efforts to find a contractor have caused a delay.

A statement on the company's website, however, asserted “contrary to online reports,” it had “not been onsite” and would “not be onsite conducting any work” at the farm.

Further reports of RCMP assembling in the area have turned out to be correct, as police were at the farm on Monday. Blockades in the area were also removed.

Another strange incident saw “a man, who was dressed in all black with a black mask, was going through the neighbours property with a Jerry can,” Drea said, noting supporters were afraid of an arson attack.

Eventually, the farm welcomed the RCMP on site to address the issue, investigating a neighbour's property.

“Then, the plot thickens,” said Drea, adding a supporter of the farm said it was him. “I did some interviews with some people on the farm, and they just don't believe it's him,” she continued.

“It's so complicated, the different web of intrigue,” remarked Ezra Levant. “You've got the birds and the birds' supporters; you've got an angry neighbour who some think has been taking anti-ostrich matters into his own hands.”

Drea Humphrey remains embedded at Universal Ostrich Farms, where she will soon be joined by Sheila Gunn Reid.

To follow the latest developments in this story, send a letter to the CFIA demanding it stop the cull, or to support our on-the-ground coverage, visit SaveTheOstriches.com.