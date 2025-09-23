Charlie Kirk supporters mourn late-activist with Arizona vigil

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University during his "American Comeback Tour." A vigil was held in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend to honour him.

Supporters visited the vigil at Turning Point USA headquarters, founded by Kirk, leaving prayers, flowers, signs, candles, flags, and notes.

Police swiftly arrested a youth for allegedly vandalizing the vigil shortly after it appeared.

This sidewalk vigil expresses gratitude and ongoing commitment to a man who sacrificed his life for faith, truth, and freedom.

Kirk united those present, inspiring them to continue his work in faith, family, and freedom.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, was arrested two days after what authorities call a "political assassination." The bureau's 33-hour, flawed manhunt, which mistakenly detained two others, faced scrutiny.

On Saturday, the FBI vowed a full investigation into Kirk's assassination, examining the shot's origin, accomplices, online communications, and hand gestures.