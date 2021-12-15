China criticizes U.S. human rights record after diplomatic boycott of Olympics
A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry was critical of the U.S. for abusing human rights.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Alexa Lavoie and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions after a Communist Party of China spokesman criticized the human rights record of the U.S. following the announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Make sure to never miss when Rebel News goes live: click here to sign up for our email list.
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.