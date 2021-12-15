Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

China criticizes U.S. human rights record after diplomatic boycott of Olympics

A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry was critical of the U.S. for abusing human rights.

  By Rebel News
  • December 15, 2021

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Alexa Lavoie and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions after a Communist Party of China spokesman criticized the human rights record of the U.S. following the announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

