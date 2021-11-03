China, Russia skip the UN's global warming conference

Russian pipelines must produce a different kind of CO2.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 03, 2021

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the first days of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“The world weighs heavily on Biden. When he’s awake that is. The tyrants of Russia and China aren’t coming to the global warming thing. Russia is too busy selling oil and gas to the west — Biden is begging them and OPEC to increase production, because he cleverly shut down the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada.

“He did, however, approve a Russian pipeline into Europe. I guess that’s a different kind of CO2 or whatever.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

