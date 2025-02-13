China's rampant interference in Canada is going unchecked: Sam Cooper

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

The influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Canada has grown over time, so much so that longtime investigative journalist Sam Cooper says his sources tell him the CCP's “influence knows no bounds.”

The Chinese authorities have the ability to control whole communities, Cooper told Ezra Levant on Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

“They do it by essentially gaining influence with the wealthier members of the communities. Many of them that, unfortunately, have gotten wealthy in illicit means,” he said. “And that leaves the vast majority of the community — the great, honest people that have fled a thuggish regime — fearing that they're under attack from very wealthy and dangerous people with overt connections to what China calls its United Front Work Department.”

The corruption in Canada's institutions runs deep, The Bureau journalist explained. Look no further than the overseas Chinese police stations operating throughout Canada, where actors tied to the CCP are “tasked to monitor the community.”

“Make no mistake — that is the story of China's interference in Canada.”