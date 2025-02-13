China's rampant interference in Canada is going unchecked: Sam Cooper

Independent journalist Sam Cooper told The Ezra Levant Show that the Chinese Communist Party's influence in Canada “knows no bounds,” leaving “the vast majority of the community — the great, honest people that have fled a thuggish regime — fearing that they're under attack from very wealthy and dangerous people.”

Rebel News
  |   February 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Rocklinc Investment Partners

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

 

The influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Canada has grown over time, so much so that longtime investigative journalist Sam Cooper says his sources tell him the CCP's “influence knows no bounds.”

The Chinese authorities have the ability to control whole communities, Cooper told Ezra Levant on Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

“They do it by essentially gaining influence with the wealthier members of the communities. Many of them that, unfortunately, have gotten wealthy in illicit means,” he said. “And that leaves the vast majority of the community — the great, honest people that have fled a thuggish regime — fearing that they're under attack from very wealthy and dangerous people with overt connections to what China calls its United Front Work Department.”

The corruption in Canada's institutions runs deep, The Bureau journalist explained. Look no further than the overseas Chinese police stations operating throughout Canada, where actors tied to the CCP are “tasked to monitor the community.”

“Make no mistake — that is the story of China's interference in Canada.”

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.