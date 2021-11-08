Chinese state media proudly shows off preschoolers with QR codes waiting for COVID tests

Twitter

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The Chinese state media has released a video showing a line of preschoolers with QR codes hung around their necks waiting to be tested for the coronavirus, describing them as “cute and brave.”

In a tweet written by Global Times editor Hu Xijin, the propagandist remarked, “self-discipline and hardworking are keys to why China can defeat rounds of COVID-19 outbreak.”

“Even kids from kindergarten, with QR code hung around their necks, queued in an orderly manner for nucleic acid test,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/HuXijin_GT/status/1456888990661943296

The dystopian video was not well received on social media, with many pointing out that it was the sort of future in store for children living in the west with the normalization of vaccine passports and other forms of identification that were given legs with the onset of the pandemic.

“Maybe we could thoughtlessly copy a totalitarian state again,” wrote Dr. Jordan Peterson.

“This is the proud vision of the future the #CCP imagines for us all, wrote Epoch Times editor Jan Jekielek. “Remember, this isn't the hidden part, this is the part the official state propaganda organs hubristically distribute far and wide.”

“More like psychological child abuse,” wrote Harminder Singh.

The Global Times is one of China’s state media publications and often says the quiet part out loud with views so extreme that they reflect what party officials are actually thinking but do not broadcast to a global audience.

Quartz reports:

That’s not exactly a mistake, the paper’s longtime editor says. The Global Times often reflects what party officials are actually thinking, but can’t come out and say, editor-in-chief Hu Xijin explained during a long interview with Quartz in his drab Beijing office in the People’s Daily compound. As a former army officer and current party member, Hu said, he often hangs out with officials from the foreign ministry and the security department, and they share the same sentiments and values that his paper publishes. “They can’t speak willfully, but I can,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently pushing for a global tracking system to monitor people for potential exposure to the coronavirus.

“China mandated the widespread use of QR-based health certificates earlier this year. The system, which uses an electronic barcode to store a person’s travel and health history, has been credited with helping to curb the spread of the virus,” CNN reported. “The code issues users with a color code based on their potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. The colors are like traffic lights — green is safest, then amber and finally red.”

The New York Times investigated the tracking system and found that it does more than simply decide in real-time if someone poses a contagion risk.

According to the Times, the software shares information with the police and sets a new form of automated social control that the paper warns could persist long after the epidemic is over.

“The Times’s analysis found that as soon as a user grants the software access to personal data, a piece of the program labeled ‘reportInfoAndLocationToPolice’ sends the person’s location, city name and an identifying code number to a server,” the report added. “The software does not make clear to users its connection to the police. But according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency and an official police social media account, law enforcement authorities were a crucial partner in the system’s development.”

As Rebel News previously reported the Biden administration is developing a vaccine passport system in line with Xi Jinping’s proposal.