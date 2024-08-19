WATCH: Christian leader's BIBLICAL response to 'Welcome to Country' human rights complaint

By Avi Yemini WATCH LIVE: Defending Democracy Tune in tonight (Tuesday, August 20 2024) from 7pm AEST at for live telethon hosted by Church and State's Dave Pellowe. WATCH LIVE!

Christian conference leader Dave Pellowe has addressed the controversy surrounding his refusal to perform a Welcome to Country ceremony at one of his Church and State conferences in Queensland.

The incident led to a complaint filed with the Queensland Human Rights Commission (QHRC) by an attendee, who claimed that Pellowe's comments vilified and humiliated him based on race and religion.

Pellowe, known for his strong conservative views, argues that Indigenous ceremonies like the Welcome to Country are incompatible with Christian doctrine.

Pellowe sees the QHRC action as part of a broader issue with what he describes as a "grievance industry" that accepts complaints without merit, forcing respondents into costly and stressful legal battles.

He remains defiant, refusing to apologise or pay any penalties. He has vowed to defend his actions.

The case highlights the ongoing controversy over the role of Indigenous rituals in public life, with Pellowe’s stance drawing plenty of support from conservatives on social media.

