'Hard pass on the tapeworms', Chuck Schumer's Father's Day BBQ post sparks mockery

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) found himself at the center of a social media storm on Sunday after posting a Father's Day message on X, which he later deleted. The post, intended to showcase a heartwarming family moment, instead drew criticism and ridicule from various quarters.

In the now-deleted post, Schumer shared his excitement about his daughter and her wife purchasing a house with a backyard, allowing the family to host their first barbecue. "Father's Day Heaven!" he exclaimed, accompanied by a photo of himself placing cheese on a raw hamburger patty, with his reading glasses resting on a pristine cutting board.

The image quickly sparked comparisons to other Democratic politicians who had previously posted BBQ photos on social media and subsequently lost their elections, such as former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham.

🚨#BREAKING: Chuck Schumer cooks a burger incorrectly showing cheese on a Raw Beef patty on the grill causing an uproar on the internet

⁰📌#Newyork | #USA

⁰Senator Chuck Schumer, New York’s Senator, posted a photo of himself having a good time at his family's apartment… pic.twitter.com/zSuB0RS9zh — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 17, 2024

Social media users wasted no time in mocking Schumer. Donald Trump Jr. posted, "I get that you're playing to the masses but literally no one puts cheese on a raw beef patty. If you need help learning how to do basic grilling stuff let me know. Nice try relating though. 🙄 Fuc$&?g communists!!!"

Journalist Jordan Schachtel questioned Schumer's ability to relate to his constituents, stating, "Chuck Schumer has been a politician for his entire life and has never held a real job. He also apparently has never used a grill. How can this man possibly relate to any of his constituents? He may as well be from a different planet."

Other users took a more humorous approach, with one commenting, "Hard pass on the tapeworms there Wolfgang Puck..." and another quipping, "Chuck is making an E. coli with cheese."

Even fellow Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) chimed in, posting, "Things I trust more than a Schumer burger: Epstein's prison guards. The CIA. Gas station sushi."

As the mockery grew, Schumer ultimately decided to remove the post from his X account.