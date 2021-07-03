Churches in Canada are under attack: Drea Humphrey joins Ezra Levant

Over the past couple of weeks, numerous churches have been subject to vandalization across Canada.

Some have been defaced with red paint while others have been completely burned to the ground but you won't hear about it in the media.

It took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nearly a week before he even addressed these crimes and unsurprisingly he did so in as few words as possible saying "it's not the way to go." Can you imagine what his reaction would have been if it were say six or seven Muslim mosques that were torched? Or a Jewish synagogue?

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant talks to Drea Humphrey on her recent coverage of the church burnings. On the spree of church burnings Ezra said:

That is a crime wave. It's a hate crime wave. And I can assure you that if it were another religion Trudeau would call it a terrorist crime wave.

