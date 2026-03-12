Churches must be brave in face of smear campaigns: Michelle Stirling

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, author Michelle Stirling discussed why churches in Canada need to fight back in light of false narratives about residential schools being spread in the mainstream media and left-wing institutions.

While Stirling acknowledges some students were mistreated at residential schools, she argues many priests and nuns devoted their lives to helping the children prosper.

"I'm not a Catholic, but I can't stand seeing the oblate priests and grey nuns and all the dedicated people who gave most of their lives to these children being so defamed posthumously," she said.

"And I can't stand seeing the churches accepting this sense of guilt for things that they did not do. Were there some people harmed at these schools? Yes, but the number is proportionally very small," Stirling continued.

"I think there were 31 people over the course of 113 years who were charged with any kind of abuse against the children," she added.

Over 100 churches have been burned, desecrated, or vandalized since the false claim circulated in 2021 that the remains of 215 children had been found using ground-penetrating radar at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Stirling is calling on Canadian churches to courageously reject unfounded guilt narratives about residential schools, and to stand up for the truth.