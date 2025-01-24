City of Markham's vendetta against now-defunct backyard rink still ongoing

As previously reported, by all indications, it would appear that the City of Markham has a personal vendetta against Martin Ross. For years, Martin has operated a backyard hockey rink, something that was much beloved by his son and daughter as well as so many other kids.

And really, what is more Canadian than a backyard hockey rink?

Alas, some Karens in the neighbourhood complained about the kids having so much fun on the ice. This includes the Gagnons who live next-door to Martin.

The Gagnons as well as six other people lodged complaints with local councillor Reid McAlpine. Martin says McAlpine told him that they collectively represented “eight votes.” Oh, and another thing: the Gagnons are also financial donors to… Reid McAlpine!

(The Gagnons and McAlpine refused to comment to Rebel News, as have other city officials.)

Clearly, it would appear that money talks and BS skates in Markham.

The crux of the matter is that Martin lives in a heritage home, and one is not permitted to alter such a residence. But Martin’s principal residence has not been modified; Martin only installed a backyard rink that cannot even be seen from the sidewalk.

But get this: the Gagnons, who also live in a heritage home, added an addition to their principal residence AND built a two-storey guesthouse in the backyard.

Why the double standard? Again: no comment.

A last-ditch attempt to save the rink was shot down last November when a judge declined Martin’s application to seek an injunction. He was given until spring to tear down the rink or that the city would take on the job itself. The city’s estimated cost of a rink teardown? $500,000, a sum that was later revised to “just” $352,000 (of note: the original cost of the rink was $300,000!)

Were those uber-inflated estimates part of the vendetta? Sure looks that way, given that Martin found a company that would do the demolition work for less than $30,000!

The bullying amped up last Thursday when three city employees descended on Martin’s property to “inspect” the progress of the teardown. Rebel News was on site to bear witness — and to ask the following questions:

Why does his rink have to be torn down when Martin's neighbours have physically altered the structure of their heritage home with an addition and have constructed a two-storey guesthouse? Is the double-standard being tolerated because these neighbours are financial donors to Reid McAlpine? W hy did the city tell Martin that the cost for demolishing the rink would be as much as $500,000 when Martin says a contractor will do the job for less than $30,000? Why is Martin now receiving threat letters from the City of Markham that are unsigned? Who is the bureaucrat behind this — is it still Graham Seaman? Do you take personal pleasure in destroying the dreams of kids who love to play hockey? The last time the city scheduled an inspection, it was cancelled just five minutes before the appointment. Was that because Rebel News and CTV were on site to document your actions? Can the concrete pad remain as a patio? If not, why not?

Spoiler alert: the responses to each and every query was either “I don’t know” or silence.

Talk about gross misconduct…