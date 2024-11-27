City of Saskatoon spends over $300,000 on naming new bus system

The city of Saskatoon spent more than $300,000 to name its new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. According to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the branding project included costs for consultants, stakeholder engagement, and public outreach to determine the system's name.

The final result? The BRT system was christened "Link".

City officials have defended the third-of-a-million-dollar expenditure as necessary to create a recognizable brand and ensure community input.

“This is yet another example of a city spending money on branding and optics instead of focusing on core services,” said Todd MacKay, Prairie Director for the CTF. He added that taxpayers expect their dollars to be spent on improving transit services, not on what he calls “overpriced marketing exercises.”

Time will tell if the very expensive new name will make the buses run on time.