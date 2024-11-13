City of Toronto appearing to side with pro-Hamas protesters' messaging

The other day, we passed by Nathan Phillips Square, home to Toronto City Hall. We immediately noticed temporary signage around the reflecting pool. The signs were announcing that the skating rink will soon be in operation. That’s terrific news indeed.

What’s not so jolly is that all of the signs on the south side of the square sported pro-Hamas propaganda – right next to the official logo of the City of Toronto!

Examples: “End the Genocide in Gaza”; “Stop Arming Israel”; and so on.

So, the question arises: is this official City of Toronto messaging? Is Mayor Olivia Chow explicitly standing with the “terrorist community”?

Or were these stickers illicitly placed on these signs by the rank and file members of the new-age Hitler Youth Movement – and city officials are simply too lazy to remove this offensive propaganda?

We reached out to the city’s media relations department but our questions remain unanswered. Gee, maybe this laziness at Silly Hall has reached pandemic status?

Still, we know for certain that Mayor Chow is not upset with such messaging. She snubbed Toronto’s Jewish community last month by failing to attend the one-year anniversary vigil regarding the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel. Her nonattendance was equal parts despicable and shameful.

And check this out: the flag double-standard at Nathan Phillips Square continues unabated. Which is to say, there are many flags flapping in the breeze at the square, including a couple of Canadian flags as well as the flags of every Canadian province and territory. Meanwhile, one flagpole is reserved for ceremonial flag-raisings. Currently the flag flying from the ceremonial flagpole is the City of Toronto flag (yes, Hogtown has its own flag!)

But also noticeable was the flag of a foreign nation: Ukraine. We presume this is to show solidarity for that country regarding its ongoing war with Russia. That flag went up a couple of years ago when John Tory was still mayor (presumably His Honour took a break from chasing his mistress, Emily Hillstrom, “around the cottage” to, um, erect this flag…)

But why isn’t the flag of Israel on display? Should we not be showing solidarity with a nation that stands for human rights and democracy? A nation still at war with the genocidal Hamas terrorist group?

Apparently not.

And the display of pro-Hamas stickers – be it official or unofficial – clearly shows where Mayor Chow stands. And that would be on the wrong side of history.