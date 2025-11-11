City of Toronto begins Remembrance Day celebration with land acknowledgement

A second acknowledgment sought to honour those who came both by choice and “involuntarily, particularly as the result of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and slavery.”

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

source: X / joe_warmington

As Toronto's Cenotaph stood solemn on Remembrance Day, the city's official ceremony began with all the obligatory trappings of modern Canadian virtue-signalling.

Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington captured the moment on video; amid wreaths and poppies, a cadet flight sergeant was “invited to share the ancestral acknowledgment” with the crowd.

“We acknowledge the land we are meeting on as the traditional territory of many nations,” he began, “including the Mississauga’s of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.”

“We acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 signed with the Mississauga’s of the Credit, and the Williams Treaties signed with multiple Mississauga’s and Chippewa bands,” the ritualistic practice concludes.

A second acknowledgment includes “those who came here as settlers, as migrants, either in this generation or generations past. And those who came here involuntarily, particularly those brought to these lands as the result of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and slavery.”

Some crowd members began shouting inaudible comments on the day meant to be honouring our veterans' sacrifices for freedom, not reflecting on scripted political gestures or rehearsed recitations of collective guilt.

The interruption rippled briefly through the crowd — a reminder that even moments meant for solemn unity can so easily become stages for ideological performance rather than remembrance of the fallen.

What started as ceremonial hand-wringing has ended in legal jeopardy for homeowners, as evidenced by the recent Cowichan ruling in British Columbia.

The court sided with the Cowichan Tribes against the City of Richmond, effectively greenlighting claims on private property under the banner of "unceded" lands.

Remembrance Day should remain untainted by politics, remembering the fallen who fought for a unified Canada, not the fractures manufactured by the political class’s sore attempt at platitudinous reconciliation.

Please sign our petition to stop UN-driven land seizures and protect Canadian property rights!

6,573 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
Across British Columbia — and now right inside the City of Richmond — private, fee-simple land that Canadians bought, paid taxes on, and built their lives around is being put in legal limbo because of UNDRIP, B.C.’s DRIPA legislation, and court decisions that elevate race-based, unelected authorities over ordinary homeowners. This is not reconciliation — it’s the slow, administrative expropriation of Canadians’ property without notice, consent, or meaningful political accountability. We are calling on B.C. and federal officials to repeal or amend laws that enable these “land grabs,” to defend fee-simple title in court, and to restore one equal set of laws for 100% of Canadians. Add your name to tell our governments: property rights are human rights — and if we lose those, we lose Canada.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-11 19:50:01 -0500 Flag
    Canada as a nation has never had slavery. It was the indigenous people who practised that. Canada was where the escaping black slaves came to. Let’s hope all this white-guilt viciousness will end as people realize that the left is racist.