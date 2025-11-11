City of Toronto begins Remembrance Day celebration with land acknowledgement

As Toronto's Cenotaph stood solemn on Remembrance Day, the city's official ceremony began with all the obligatory trappings of modern Canadian virtue-signalling.

Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington captured the moment on video; amid wreaths and poppies, a cadet flight sergeant was “invited to share the ancestral acknowledgment” with the crowd.

Land acknowledgment and reminder of slavery on Remembrance Day in ⁦@cityoftoronto⁩ pic.twitter.com/eI3Ps34o1R — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) November 11, 2025

“We acknowledge the land we are meeting on as the traditional territory of many nations,” he began, “including the Mississauga’s of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.”

“We acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 signed with the Mississauga’s of the Credit, and the Williams Treaties signed with multiple Mississauga’s and Chippewa bands,” the ritualistic practice concludes.

A second acknowledgment includes “those who came here as settlers, as migrants, either in this generation or generations past. And those who came here involuntarily, particularly those brought to these lands as the result of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and slavery.”

Some crowd members began shouting inaudible comments on the day meant to be honouring our veterans' sacrifices for freedom, not reflecting on scripted political gestures or rehearsed recitations of collective guilt.

LAND GRABS: Another B.C. city!



An Aboriginal Title claim has already been in play, for Port Coquitlam.



The Kwikwetlem First Nation (KFN) is seeking hundreds of acres including, the Riverview, Colony Farms, and Gates Park areas.



Private land title appears to not be at stake. pic.twitter.com/RRKRXTFZ8K — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 30, 2025

The interruption rippled briefly through the crowd — a reminder that even moments meant for solemn unity can so easily become stages for ideological performance rather than remembrance of the fallen.

What started as ceremonial hand-wringing has ended in legal jeopardy for homeowners, as evidenced by the recent Cowichan ruling in British Columbia.

BREAKING: RICHMOND LAND GRAB🚨



I’ve obtained the full letter, hand-delivered to Richmond residents and signed by Mayor Brodie, warning that more private land is now at risk.



40% of the claimed lands have already been declared Aboriginal title by the Supreme Court (decision… pic.twitter.com/i8VFUNlTGX — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 19, 2025

The court sided with the Cowichan Tribes against the City of Richmond, effectively greenlighting claims on private property under the banner of "unceded" lands.

Remembrance Day should remain untainted by politics, remembering the fallen who fought for a unified Canada, not the fractures manufactured by the political class’s sore attempt at platitudinous reconciliation.