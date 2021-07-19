Did a bureaucrat take revenge against a small business owner by evicting her from a Toronto market?
Rebel News viewers had plenty to say about David Menzies' recent report on a merchant being evicted from a Toronto-owned market. Her sin? She complained about a busker with addiction issues who was performing in front of her shop and was scaring off customers. And apparently, because she had the temerity to complain, this offended a City of Toronto bureaucrat who may have been motivated into carrying out a vendetta.
