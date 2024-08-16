City of Toronto to honour illegal immigrants with Undocumented Torontonians Day

Gilberto Mesquita - stock.adobe.com

Toronto is set to host an event celebrating illegal immigrants living in the city. “Join this free event as the City proclaims its commitment to inclusivity and support of undocumented Torontonians,” reads a press release.

The event, Undocumented Torontonians Day, is billed as an opportunity to “learn about the realities, challenges and contributions undocumented Torontonians make to our city.”

The City is committed to supporting all residents, regardless of immigration status.



Toronto became Canada's first "sanctuary city" in 2013 when it granted access to city services to all residents, regardless of immigration status. As City News reported in February 2013:

With this decision, non-status residents will be able to access city services without the fear of being detained and or deported. “Non-status” refers to people who were legally allowed into the country but are overstaying their visas, or those who didn’t get refugee status and are dodging deportation.

The city's Access to City Services for Undocumented Torontonians (or Access T.O.) program expanded on these efforts in 2017, before disgraced former mayor John Tory declared the first Undocumented Torontonians Day in 2021.

“This campaign sheds light on the plight and experience of undocumented residents and the many contributions they make towards building up our city,” Tory said in August 2021.

“As the most diverse city in the world, and a city that is welcoming of all, we must work together to eliminate the harmful misinformation and stereotypes that exist about this population in our city and this campaign is one of the many steps we will take to ensure that we create a city for everyone.”



This year's Undocumented Torontonians Day will be held on August 20 and will feature a panel discussion co-hosted by Debbie Douglas from the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants and Loly Rico from the FCJ Refugee Centre.

A display “highlighting the realities of the lived experiences of undocumented Torontonians” will also be on display at city hall on August 19 and 20.