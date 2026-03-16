CLASH at the Al-Quds Terrorist Celebration in Montreal

Montreal became the hub of two Al-Quds Day events this weekend — one on Friday night organized by the pro-Hamas group Montreal 4 Palestine, and another on Saturday organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford attempted — at the last minute — to obtain an injunction to prevent the Al-Quds gathering from taking place, stating that “this demonstration is nothing more than a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism. It glorifies violence and celebrates terrorism.”

However, a judge ruled that the demonstration was protected under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and the injunction was denied.

This afternoon, I’ve instructed my Attorney General to pursue an injunction against the Al-Quds Day demonstration planned for Toronto.



Hate, violence and intimidation have no place on the streets of Canada and our government will fight it however we can. pic.twitter.com/5QbvxxpxOg — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 13, 2026

In Quebec, no politicians publicly spoke out about the demonstrations — including Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

On Saturday afternoon, Iranians opposed to the Ayatollah’s regime organized a counter-protest in front of the Israeli consulate.

Al-QUDS DAY, MONTREAL :

Iranians have decided to counter the Al-Quds celebration in front of the Israeli consulate.



While Premier Doug Ford sought an injunction to stop this celebration of terrorism, here in Montreal nothing has been done to stop it. pic.twitter.com/WvY7rSot6A — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 14, 2026

One Iranian protester told Rebel News that the other crowd — waving Palestinian flags alongside the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran — “don’t care about their own people; they care about their ideology.”

Another protester, visibly upset by the Iranian regime’s flag being displayed, said it does not represent Iranians. According to him, only the historic Lion and Sun flag represents “who we are and what we stand for.”

At the Al-Quds rally itself, organizers rented a U-Haul truck to transport sound equipment and speakers. It is not the first time that protest groups such as Montreal 4 Palestine have used U-Haul vehicles for their events.

A spokesperson for U-Haul told me that the company does not condemn the use of its trucks during the pro-Iranian regime Al-Quds Day rally. pic.twitter.com/SOPbTzCMUk — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 16, 2026

When Rebel News contacted U-Haul to ask whether the company condones or condemns the use of its equipment during the rally, a spokesperson said that the company has measures in place to address potential misuse but does not condemn the use of its equipment during Al-Quds Day demonstrations.

Al-Quds Day:

The new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was spotted in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/YfFxaWep48 — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 14, 2026

During the rally, Green Party of Quebec leader Alex Tyrrell was seen marching among participants. While stating that he opposes all violence and war, Tyrrell also argued that “the word terrorist is used in many different ways in many different political contexts.”

“The fact that Hamas is labelled as a terrorist organization is a way that the West uses to discredit Palestinians and to say that their leadership is terrorist,” he added.

Montreal police maintained a heavy presence throughout the day to keep the two groups separated. No incidents occurred during Rebel News’ coverage.

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