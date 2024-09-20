Declassified CSIS briefing warns TikTok could be tool for Chinese Communist Party

The report alleges China's government would be able to have access to any data collected by TikTok from its users, including biometric data such as facial recognition, iris scans, voice recognition and more.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 20, 2024
  • News
prima91 - stock.adobe.com
Social media application TikTok has the potential to be a tool for the Chinese Communist Party and is spreading disinformation to Western audiences, warned a brief from Canada's spy agency.

The top-secret document, dated from December 2022, was released on Thursday as part of the ongoing Foreign Interference Commission hearings.

“TikTok, the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) first Western-centric social media application, has the potential to be exploited by the PRC government to bolster its influence and power overseas, including in Canada,” the briefing says, reports the Globe and Mail

“Despite assurances to the contrary, personal data on TikTok users is accessible to China,” the report says. Around one in four Canadians who use the Internet have a TikTok account, according to stats from Made In Canada.

It also said that the app failed to remove misinformation and promoted pro-Russian messages related to the war in Ukraine.

It also said that the app failed to remove misinformation and promoted pro-Russian messages related to the war in Ukraine.

