The Poilievre Conservatives' efforts led to the carbon tax being zeroed out after five years of public pressure. However, the climate community, aligned with the World Economic Forum's goal of a global carbon price (Yellow Nothing initiative), actively worked on this.

At COP 29, shortly after Trump's election, they finalized Article 6, aiming to enable international carbon trading – the true purpose of the Paris Agreement, according to the Nature Conservancy.

Premier Danielle Smith's idea of natural gas sales to China offsetting Canada's emissions was rejected, though work continued. Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement then disrupted these efforts by cancelling commitments, defunding organizations, and barring U.S. scientists from IPCC sessions.

Canada, whose Prime Minister supports leaving 80% of fossil fuels unextracted, could hinder Alberta, which holds 50% of the free world's oil reserves. The largely unchallenged "Tar sands campaign," a global network of environmental groups, and Carney's pre-swearing-in meeting with ENGOs suggest a likely move against energy development to facilitate Article 6, influenced by public donations.

Carbon accounting, linked to carbon markets since the Kyoto Protocol and promoted by the bankrupt Enron, is called a potential global financial risk ("the mother of all enrons"). Some environmental groups and King Charles (via Terra Carta) appear to support Canada becoming a hub for carbon credit trading, a concept noted by Stephen Harper and tied to the King's upcoming speech.