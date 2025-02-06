'Climate cartel' kingpin Mark Carney benefits from pushing green schemes: Michelle Stirling

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Before entering into the Liberal leadership race, Mark Carney filled roles at the United Nations as a “special envoy on climate action and finance” and at the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, where he was heavily involved in pushing the net-zero emissions policies around the world.

Now looking to become Canada's next prime minister, Carney claims he would scrap the consumer carbon tax should he succeed Justin Trudeau. While that might sound good on the surface, it should still raise concerns given Carney's history and connections to the net-zero scheme.

On Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila Gunn Reid for a discussion about why Canadians should be cautious when it comes to the former Bank of Canada governor's attempt to repackage himself as a moderate.

Looking at how Carney left the Bank of England to then serve as a climate adviser — and then benefitted from policies adopted by the United Kingdom's government in his role as chairman of Brookfield Asset Management — Michelle said to look at “who is setting up the rules” and “who is ultimately benefitting from these rules.”

These policies make life more expensive for both individuals and corporations by forcing them to comply with so-called sustainability regulations, none of which are for safety, efficiency or for saving the planet, she said. Rather, these rules are “all for enriching these green crony capitalists, and they're actually probably damaging safety and certainly damaging efficiency.”

“He's a big risk because he's the architect of all this,” Michelle warned.