Climate activists would like you to know that you're basically a murderer because of... breathing?

Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) joined Ezra Levant to discuss a new study claiming that your CO2-laden breath is killing people.

The two discussed how economic lockdowns have long been a proposed solution for climate change, and have now come into effect during the pandemic. "How long can climate activists, from Greta Thunberg to UN officials to John Kerry to Jane Fonda, the professors in academia, sit by and watch their coveted solutions — they were for economic lockdowns long before COVID came along!" Marc said.

"They want to make it so that there's a daily awareness of Americans, that everything we do with energy that involves fossil fuel — we're murdering people," Marc continued. "We're no better than the unvaxxed, unmasked person who's murdering grandma by not following COVID protocols. We need to follow the climate protocols."

