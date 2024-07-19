CNN's John King unveils electoral map shocker: Trump surges ahead

CNN

CNN political analyst John King has delivered a stunning assessment of the 2024 presidential race, revealing an electoral map that shows former President Donald Trump with a commanding lead over incumbent President Joe Biden.

In a dramatic on-air breakdown, King declared, "He is ahead. And you could even say he's ahead in a commanding way that is growing." The veteran analyst's current projections indicate that Trump already has enough electoral college votes to secure victory based solely on Republican strongholds and GOP-leaning states.

DRILL BABY DRILL! Trump on making America energy independent.https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/OLCBgRkEWT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024

"If he just won the states on this map, that we have as either solid or leaning Republican, he's already the next president of the United States, 272 electoral votes," King explained.

He then highlighted recent shifts in crucial battleground states, noting, "Trump is now ahead in Pennsylvania. Trump is now ahead in Wisconsin. Trump is ahead in this Nebraska congressional district. Trump is ahead out here in Arizona."

King's analysis suggests Trump could potentially reach 330 electoral votes if he secures swing states and makes inroads in traditionally Democratic-leaning territories like Virginia.

The map also shows Trump competitive in unexpected areas such as New Hampshire, with Republicans eyeing possibilities in Minnesota and Democrats expressing concerns about Colorado and New Mexico.

"The president is in trouble," King concluded, asserting that Trump is now "in the driver's seat" of the race. This stark assessment from a major news network underscores the significant challenges facing the Biden campaign as it grapples with an increasingly unfavorable electoral landscape.

WATCH: