Since when do professional colleges care more about political censorship than protecting patients?

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup: the Ontario College of Psychologists wants to “reprogram” Dr. Jordan Peterson? His alleged crime? Well, apparently Dr. Peterson espouses the wrong… political views? Sheila Gunn Reid had all the disturbing details.

"These are based on complaints of people who are not patients of Dr. Jordan Peterson," said Sheila. "The College is supposed to protect patients from bad doctors, while they practice. But it's not designed to protect non-patients from the thoughts and musings of doctors they've never seen. But that's where we're at."

David and Sheila discussed Peterson's rise to prominence when he opposed compelled speech in the form of 'preferred pronouns' and his current popularity, as well as why the College finds it so important to discipline the clinical psychologist.

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week.