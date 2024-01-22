College of Physicians drops misconduct charge against doctor who issued vaccine exemptions

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 43,496 signatures

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced that Dr. Michal Princ, a family medicine physician in Alberta with 49 years of experience, will no longer face charges of professional misconduct. The charges had stemmed from Dr. Princ failing to comply with vaccine exemption requirements set in place by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), Alberta Health Services and Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health during COVID-19.

The vaccine exemption “guidelines” against which Dr. Princ’s conduct was being tested, as Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms President John Carpay put it, were so stringent that “there are no medical conditions that would universally warrant a complete exemption from initial COVID-19 vaccine.”

On January 10, the CPSA withdrew the charge on the basis that the health order under which the charges were levied agaisnt Dr. Princ would likely be deemed invalid as a result of the Ingram v. Alberta ruling which invalidated many COVID-19 era health restrictions.

You can read the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom's full media release for yourself by clicking here.

The victory is bittersweet because the CPSA did not drop charges based on concern for the sanctity of patient-doctor trust, nor was there any acknowledgement of the need for freedom of conscience of physicians to be respected, rather the matter was closed simply because the charges would likely not hold up if tested.

Medical colleges once maintained medical standards and intervened in cases of malpractice, but with the onset of COVID-19 they became increasingly active and politicized in pressuring medical professionals to encourage there patients to get vaccinated, even if they believed that was not in their best interest. Dr. Roger Hodkinson discussed this with us at length in an interview that you can watch here. Their conduct has shaken people’s trust in the medical system, and irreparably so for some.

Rebel News was joined by John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, to discuss Dr. Michal Princ’s victory over the rescinded misconduct charges.

For more stories featuring people standing up to medical censorship, visit StopMedicalSilencing.com.