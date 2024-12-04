Colleges selling international students access to Canada: Nitin Chopra

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Fewer Canadians think immigration is making the country better, while an increasing number say refugees and asylum seekers are being given too much by the government, Rebel News previously reported.

Both viewpoints have seen a “significant increase” in the past year, according to a survey from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has reversed immigration increases.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, media personality Nitin Chopra joined Ezra to break down how Canadian colleges are effectively selling international students access to the country.

With colleges — some large, some small — offering foreigners the chance to come to Canada to attend minimal classes while working, Ezra said “it sounds like the college is the bad guy here.”

The issue is larger, Nitin explained: “The bad actors are not only the college, it is the student also who wants to get admission in that college who allows them to work. All of the parties are involved in this,” he said.

“So when it comes to the laws, the government enforcement should be there. The colleges should be shut down.”

Big, reputed colleges should be handling international students, Nitin added, not small institutions in strip malls offering dubious degrees. This leads to things like international students living in tent encampments, doing drugs or being involved in crime, he said.

“It means that our system has loopholes. We need stricter laws.”