WATCH LIVE: Commissioner Paul Rouleau delivers final report on Trudeau Emergencies Act invocation

  By Rebel News
  February 17, 2023
  News
WATCH LIVE: Commissioner Paul Rouleau delivers final report on Trudeau Emergencies Act invocation
Watch live as Justice Paul Rouleau, the commissioner of the Public Order Emergency Commission, delivers remarks as the final report investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act is released.

Livestream news Public Order Emergency Commission
