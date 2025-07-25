'Complete disgrace': Cancel culture comes for Christian rocker touring Canada
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini react to the cancel culture mob targeting a Christian musician over his religious and political beliefs.
Sean Feucht, a Christian worship performer from the United States, is facing cancellations of his shows across Canada over his religious and political support of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The controversy kicked off after Parks Canada cancelled a performance on public land before the cancellations swept across his six scheduled Canadian events.
On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey reacted to this latest shameful attempt to shun Christians in Canada.
“This is just a complete disgrace,” Drea said. Feucht is essentially being “punished just for having Christian beliefs,” she added.
The British Columbia-based Rebel also reflected on a past report, which covered a 2023 performance from Feucht in Coquitlam.
“Thousands came out and it just went fine,” recalled Drea.
The media's branding of Feucht as a “MAGA musician” was “absolutely ridiculous,” said Tamara, calling critics of the performance “unhinged.”
