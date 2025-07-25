'Complete disgrace': Cancel culture comes for Christian rocker touring Canada

Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini react to the cancel culture mob targeting a Christian musician over his religious and political beliefs.

Livestream Clips
  |   July 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Sean Feucht, a Christian worship performer from the United States, is facing cancellations of his shows across Canada over his religious and political support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The controversy kicked off after Parks Canada cancelled a performance on public land before the cancellations swept across his six scheduled Canadian events.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey reacted to this latest shameful attempt to shun Christians in Canada.

“This is just a complete disgrace,” Drea said. Feucht is essentially being “punished just for having Christian beliefs,” she added.

The British Columbia-based Rebel also reflected on a past report, which covered a 2023 performance from Feucht in Coquitlam.

“Thousands came out and it just went fine,” recalled Drea.

The media's branding of Feucht as a “MAGA musician” was “absolutely ridiculous,” said Tamara, calling critics of the performance “unhinged.”

LET US WORSHIP

8,975 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is being shut down in Canada — six peaceful worship events cancelled simply for praising God in public. While pro-Hamas mobs are welcomed, public Christian faith is under attack. Stand with Sean to defend freedom of worship, expression, and assembly for all Canadians.

Will you sign?

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-25 19:26:44 -0400
    Christianity is the most persecuted of religions.