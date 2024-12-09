Concerned Ottawa residents say ‘NO’ to proposed refugee shelter on soccer field

Ottawa residents emphatically voiced their opposition to a proposed “newcomer reception centre” last week during a heated public information session at the Nepean Sportsplex.

The controversy centered on plans by the city to erect a tent-like structure for asylum-seekers on a community soccer field near the Nepean Sportsplex. The new refugee centre is intended to ease the burden on Ottawa's struggling shelter system following an influx of asylum seekers entering Canada over the last few years.

As previously reported by Rebel News, protesters took to the streets in Kanata — one of the proposed sites for the 'shelter' — in November to express their frustration with the city's plans to bring in dozens of new asylum seekers.

These 'refugees' are able to bypass established vetting processes for individuals entering through conventional immigration channels, which the community says creates significant safety concerns.

An online petition opposing the "sprung shelters" in the Ottawa area has already received over 10,000 signatures.

During a public information session at the Nepean Sportsplex last Wednesday, a protester wearing a "No Tent in Ottawa" shirt took to the stage, chanting against the proposed structure being built.

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine was unable to begin his address before dozens of local residents began chanting along with the demonstrator, showing their support for the man's efforts to halt the refugee shelter project.

The man was ultimately arrested and later charged with trespassing for his behaviour at the event. Many of the man's supporters also left the information session after he was removed.

In a statement posted to X, Ottawa police wrote: "After de-escalation strategies proved unsuccessful, one person was arrested and charged with trespassing at a community event this evening at the Nepean Sportsplex."

According to the CBC, the city has now changed plans for the location of the refugee shelter. Although it will still be located near the Nepean Sportsplex, it will no longer be directly on the soccer field.

Over half of the beds and spaces in the city's shelter system are currently occupied by refugees and asylum seekers. Just four years ago in 2020, asylum seekers took up only 10 to 15 percent of shelter spaces in Ottawa.

The Trudeau Liberals have presided over an unprecedented increase in asylum claims in Canada. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Canada is now the fifth-highest country in the world for accepting asylum seekers.