Backlash grows in Kanata, Nepean over proposed asylum seeker shelters

Ottawa’s plan to build shelters for single male asylum seekers in Kanata and Nepean is facing growing opposition from local residents, who are calling for greater transparency from city officials.

On Saturday, November 16, protesters gathered at 40 Hearst Way in Kanata, one of the proposed sites for a “sprung shelter” designed to accommodate asylum seekers.

The city of Ottawa already submitted a $106 million funding proposal to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada. The city hopes the shelter will help ease pressure on Ottawa’s overstretched shelter system following a surge in asylum seekers.

Asylum claims continue to rise each year, placing immense pressure on Canadians. International students are increasingly applying for refugee status, as are individuals on tourist visas.… pic.twitter.com/isNuw4RO2y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 1, 2024

City officials have identified two potential locations for the project: 40 Hearst Way in Kanata and 1645 Woodroffe Avenue, near the Nepean Sportsplex. While the initial plan includes building one shelter, the possibility of a second remains on the table.

Five sites were initially considered, but one in Barrhaven was ruled out after intense community resistance. Local residents acknowledge the importance of supporting humanitarian efforts but have raised concerns about the shelters’ impact on their neighborhoods.

An online petition opposing the plan has already garnered over 9,000 signatures, reflecting widespread unease about safety and community cohesion. The timing of these developments is significant, as fears mount over a potential surge in asylum seekers crossing into Canada.

This concern is partly fueled by the recent election of Donald Trump in the United States, who has promised to implement mass deportations of the country’s estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.

