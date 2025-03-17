Conor McGregor calls out Ireland's immigration crisis during White House visit

UFC star Conor McGregor spoke out against mass migration in his home country of Ireland while visiting the White House on Saint Patrick's Day before meeting with President Trump.

"What's going on in Ireland is a travesty," McGregor began. "Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability," he said.

"Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country," the UFC star added.

McGregor went on: "There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. So issues need to be addressed."

The UFC star is reportedly meeting with President Trump to discuss the most pressing issues facing Ireland, with McGregor calling it "the most important meeting" for his country's future.

Last week, President Trump met with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Oval Office, where Trump praised McGregor and said that Ireland is taking advantage of the U.S. through unfair trade practices.

Rebel News has reported extensively on the mass migration crisis facing the Irish people. Despite only having five million people in the country, one fifth of the population is now foreign-born.

Protests against mass migration have erupted across the country over the last year as the government continues to flood the country with migrants.

In one example, in a small village of just 175 residents called Dundrum, the government made plans to bring in 280 migrants into the town without consulting with locals.

McGregor warned that "Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness" over the "illegal immigration racket."

The UFC star stressed the importance of Ireland's relationship with the U.S.: "Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. So it's important for Ireland to be a peaceful, prosperous country for 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, [to] come back to their home."

McGregor is expected to meet with President Trump some time this afternoon to further discuss matters surrounding Ireland and its relationship with the U.S.