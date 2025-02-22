EXCLUSIVE: Ireland REVOLTS against mass migration

Thousands are here to protest Ireland’s insane immigration policy. It has caused a full on crisis here that is threatening to destabilize the country. The Irish have had no say in the matter — migrants are simply dropped off inside local communities with no consideration for the social and economic impact of this experiment.

The cracks are already starting to form.

Protests like this have become a regular occurrence as people express their frustration with a government policy that has led to rising crime and radically changed the face of Ireland.

Many people were told that today’s protest in Rosslare, Ireland was cancelled in order to sabotage the gathering. Up to 100 people still came along to raise their concerns about the illegal immigration.



Head over to https://t.co/wWFUyj2i9x for more reports and to support our… pic.twitter.com/dyfFaWaplN — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 22, 2025

While this protest was peaceful, things have boiled over into riots in the past.

Many are understandably on edge as there have already been several high-profile attacks committed by migrants against the Irish. Something has to give—that’s why we’re here to get the other side of the story. The mainstream media has all but refused to report the facts, if anything, they support this and want to see more mass migration.

If you are interested in what we'll find — if you think this citizen journalism is important — please help us out, at www.MigrantReports.com .

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis! Rebel News’s Sammy Woodhouse is heading to Rosslare, Ireland, to report on the escalating immigration crisis. Protests have erupted over the increasing number of migrant camps, including those planned for Rosslare. Rebel News is the only independent media outlet going to such great lengths to expose the truth about the migrant crisis and to shed light on what happens when governments pursue mass migration against the wishes of local communities. Please chip in here to help us cover Sammy's travel expenses so that we can continue to bring you these critical reports. (Thank you!) Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount £25 £50 £75 £100 £250 £500 £1,000 £2,500 Other £ One-time Monthly DONATE

Between our economy-class flights and hotel stay, this mission will cost us over $3,000. But if we don't do it, who will? ( Click here if you can help.)

P.S. I've come from the UK to Rosslare, Ireland, to report on the mass migration crisis in this country. My videographer and I flew here on economy class because, unlike the mainstream media at the BBC or RTE, we don’t receive any taxpayer money.

We’re not here for long, but we’ll spend all our time reporting on this story and giving the people here a voice—their concerns with mass immigration continue to be ignored.