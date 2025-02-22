EXCLUSIVE: Ireland REVOLTS against mass migration
Protests have become commonplace in the face of an altered national identity and rising migrant crime.
Thousands are here to protest Ireland’s insane immigration policy. It has caused a full on crisis here that is threatening to destabilize the country. The Irish have had no say in the matter — migrants are simply dropped off inside local communities with no consideration for the social and economic impact of this experiment.
The cracks are already starting to form.
Protests like this have become a regular occurrence as people express their frustration with a government policy that has led to rising crime and radically changed the face of Ireland.
Many people were told that today’s protest in Rosslare, Ireland was cancelled in order to sabotage the gathering. Up to 100 people still came along to raise their concerns about the illegal immigration.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 22, 2025
Head over to https://t.co/wWFUyj2i9x for more reports and to support our… pic.twitter.com/dyfFaWaplN
While this protest was peaceful, things have boiled over into riots in the past.
Many are understandably on edge as there have already been several high-profile attacks committed by migrants against the Irish. Something has to give—that’s why we’re here to get the other side of the story. The mainstream media has all but refused to report the facts, if anything, they support this and want to see more mass migration.
I’ve arrived in Rosslare, Ireland as locals are protesting at Rosslare Europort in response to the mass illegal immigration that is sweeping across Ireland and Europe.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 22, 2025
Rosslare has become a major point of entry for illegal trafficking—whether it's people or drugs—while border… pic.twitter.com/B4Cv2I8yxk
Imagine if all our politicians were this passionate about the people.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 22, 2025
Irish councillor Gavin Pepper @gavpepper85 spoke with me at the Rossland protest today.
His full interview is fantastic and the Irish are lucky to have him. Head over to https://t.co/wWFUyj2PZ5 for more… pic.twitter.com/nAxn2fYRxW
Men, women and children came out to the Rosslare protest in Ireland today. They are against the illegal immigration. #Newtownsaysno— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 22, 2025
Head over to https://t.co/wWFUyj2i9x for full reports and to support our journalism. pic.twitter.com/n31bG1NxEB
Whilst I was at the protest in Rosslare, Ireland today, I bumped into a man that had come to live and work in Ireland from Pakistan.— S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 22, 2025
He was reluctant at first but he had a quick chat with me.
Head over to https://t.co/wWFUyj2i9x for full report and to support our journalism. pic.twitter.com/eEoevVOslX
