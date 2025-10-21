The fall of Citywest — from a luxury Irish hotel to a controversial refugee camp

A luxury Dublin hotel at the centre of controversy has been transformed into one of Ireland’s largest refugee camps, purchased outright by the government for roughly €150 million.

The sprawling Citywest complex now houses hundreds of migrants, including women and children, in what appears to be a permanent setup rather than a temporary solution.

Walking through the facility, the scale is staggering. Multiple buildings, green areas and massive parking lots create a compound that could easily be mistaken for a resort rather than a refugee centre.

One wing is clearly designated for Ukrainians, complete with signage in Ukrainian and yellow and blue colours. In the main areas, most people appear to be Muslim.

I just landed in Dublin to cover the rape of a 10-year-old girl allegedly by an illegal migrant.



Shockingly, it happened at a gov't refugee camp.



Only one of Ireland's newspapers even bothered to cover it. The rest are covering it up.



While the government keeps most demographic details opaque, credible estimates suggest the majority are single, military-age Muslim men.

What is striking here is the permanence of the arrangement. In the UK, hotels are typically rented temporarily to house refugees. Ireland, however, has bought this property outright. That decision signals a long-term plan and it comes at a cost to ordinary citizens.

Hotels aren’t just tourist destinations. They are central to social life, hosting weddings, funerals, retirement parties and Sunday brunches.

Taking Citywest off the market removes those opportunities from the community.

