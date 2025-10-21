Irish outrage as authorities PROTECT accused rapist and BLAME child victim

Public anger grows over the government’s handling of a rape case involving a 10-year-old girl in state care.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Outside Dublin’s Blanchardstown courthouse, the accused rapist of a 10-year-old girl made his first court appearance ... and what unfolded says everything about Ireland’s broken immigration and justice systems.

The suspect, in Ireland for six years, required an Arabic translator. Six years here, and he still doesn’t speak the language. Even more disturbing, his name has not been released. The victim’s identity is rightfully protected, but why shield an accused rapist?

This case is horrific enough on its own, but what happened next is almost beyond belief. The girl was under the care of Tusla, the Irish Child and Family Agency, responsible for protecting vulnerable children.

After news of the assault broke, Tusla issued a statement effectively blaming the victim, describing her as “unmanageable” and of “low morals.” A 10-year-old child. The state’s own agency tried to smear her to cover its own failures. It’s grotesque.

Two flags hang over the courthouse: Ireland’s tricolour and the European Union flag. That EU banner represents a deeper problem. Ireland’s government hides behind EU treaties to justify mass immigration, claiming Brussels obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Yet, this suspect’s asylum application was rejected years ago. He was ordered deported ... but never left. Why not? The state claims deportations are too costly. What’s the cost of a plane ticket compared to the destruction of a child’s life?

When Gript journalist Ben Scallan pressed Foreign Minister Simon Harris on government culpability, Harris delivered his usual political waffle: “We have to allow the facts to be established… the laws of this land must be enforced.” More hollow words from a government that enforces nothing.

