Conservative filmmaker says Trudeau 'broke' Canada's military

On this free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, a long-form interview with conservative filmmaker Aaron Gunn on his new film, Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's Military.

Gunn, now a federal Conservative candidate, discusses the horrendous state of the Canadian military in his latest venture. In laymen's terms: our military is in shambles.

"This is one [film] that I've been wanting to make for a while," he told Rebel News. "I used to serve ... in the Army Reserves ... and had a fondness and passion for Canada's military."

Gunn tells the publication his latest venture takes a deep dive into the treatment of Canadian veterans, and the bizarre attempt to replace "warrior culture" within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with "new woke policies."

Rebel has extensively covered the degradation of Canada's military. For example, only 58% of the CAF could mobilize should their NATO allies declare war, according to a recent internal Department of National Defence (DND) presentation obtained by CBC News.

BUY TICKETS

In recent years, troops have complained of poor equipment while on mission in Latvia and paying out of pocket for food in Poland. Yeah, those troops, who the Trudeau government has abroad on NATO missions.

Meanwhile, the DND has shelled out millions of dollars for "equity and inclusion" programs, new records show.

To make matters worse, the Canadian Military Journal and official CAF publication, devoted nearly all articles in an issue this year to combatting "white supremacy, colonialism, and smashing the patriarchy."

Forsaken Warriors was released a week ago and can be watched in full for free on YouTube.