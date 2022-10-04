Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre debates Liberal ministers over tax hikes and Iran
Watch newly-elected Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre take on Chrystia Freeland and Marco Mendicino, challenging the ministers over the Liberals’ upcoming tax hikes, as well as their decision not to label Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist entity.
Pierre Poilievre questions Chrystia Freeland, asking the Liberals to cancel their upcoming tripling of the carbon tax, among other taxes. Poilievre also takes the opportunity to ask why the Liberal government refuses to label Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a “terrorist entity.”
Watch and see how this debate between the Opposition leader and Trudeau’s ministers played out.
