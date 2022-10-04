Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre debates Liberal ministers over tax hikes and Iran

E-transfer (Canada):

Pierre Poilievre questions Chrystia Freeland, asking the Liberals to cancel their upcoming tripling of the carbon tax, among other taxes. Poilievre also takes the opportunity to ask why the Liberal government refuses to label Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a “terrorist entity.”

Watch and see how this debate between the Opposition leader and Trudeau’s ministers played out.