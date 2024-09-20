Conservative leadership campaign targeted three times for foreign interference

Federal agencies have proof of three separate foreign schemes to manipulate the outcome of the Conservative Party leadership race, however that information was never turned over to the party executive.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Federal agencies have proof of three separate foreign schemes to manipulate the outcome of the Conservative Party leadership race, however that information was never turned over to the party executive.



Mike Crace, executive director of the Conservative Party of Canada testified Friday at the foreign interference commission tasked with examining foreign meddling in Canada's electoral process. He was shown a redacted intelligence report indicating that twice the PRC had attempted to influence the parties internal selection of a new leader, and once, India was suspected of the same.



Crace testified that he was not shown specific details of the foreign influence attempts by Canada's security apparatus.

A lawyer for the Attorney General's office suggested to Crace the information was withheld because leader of the party, Pierre Poilievre refuses to seek the appropriate level of security clearance to view it.





Poilievre has rejected attaining security clearance if it means he is not able to talk about relevant information he is shown in the interest of the public.

