Conservative leadership campaign targeted three times for foreign interference

Federal agencies have proof of three separate foreign schemes to manipulate the outcome of the Conservative Party leadership race, however that information was never turned over to the party executive.





Exec director of the CPC Mike Crase tells the Foreign Interference Commission that no one from any gov agency has talked to him about foreign meddling since he took his position in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Us0U08jwZR — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2024

Mike Crace, executive director of the Conservative Party of Canada testified Friday at the foreign interference commission tasked with examining foreign meddling in Canada's electoral process. He was shown a redacted intelligence report indicating that twice the PRC had attempted to influence the parties internal selection of a new leader, and once, India was suspected of the same.

This is getting ridiculous. Mike Crase, exec director of the CPC, is repeatedly asked to comment on foreign interference threats to the party that the Canadian security apparatus isn't telling him about. pic.twitter.com/8pxdRyL4Vg — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2024

Crace testified that he was not shown specific details of the foreign influence attempts by Canada's security apparatus.

A lawyer for the Attorney General's office suggested to Crace the information was withheld because leader of the party, Pierre Poilievre refuses to seek the appropriate level of security clearance to view it.

An unkempt lawyer for the Trudeau Liberal Gov shows evidence that foreign interference targeted the CPC leadership campaign AT LEAST TWICE. But the feds won't show the CPC the details because Poilievre won't agree to be gagged from talking about it. pic.twitter.com/EL9isjzlM0 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2024

Lawyer for the CPC Nando DeLuca points out the absurdity of the Liberal Government's dishevelled lawyer's questions to Mike Crase, Exec Director of the CPC.



"you're being asked to respond to allegations that are made with respect to leadership races for the Conservative Party… pic.twitter.com/VIW87i8nVU — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2024

Poilievre has rejected attaining security clearance if it means he is not able to talk about relevant information he is shown in the interest of the public.