Conservative Party leadership debate: Who won? Who lost?

Last night Rebel News provided live coverage of the first debate for the ongoing Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, hosted by David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid.

The two hosts offered their thoughts and analysis immediately following the debate, regarding who they thought made the most of the evening and who took the heaviest hits.

We also had a team on the ground, with Rebel News reporters Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie in Ottawa.

Tamara and Alexa joined David and Sheila live from Ottawa to share their perspective from the ground.