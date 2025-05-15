Conservative MP blasts PM Carney over elimination of labour minister role

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney's failure to name a minister of labour to his cabinet, after the PM instead chose to relegate the duties to a junior position under the title of secretary of state.

The former position — minister of employment, workforce development and labour — was first altered during Carney's initial cabinet shuffle in March prior to April's federal election, becoming the minister of jobs and families.

Liberal MP Patty Hajdu now fills that role in Carney's new cabinet, with MP John Zerucelli being appointed as the labour secretary of state, a role that answers to the minister jobs and families.

Jivani, who represents the Bowmanville—Oshawa North riding, said the area is facing difficulties following General Motors' announcement of layoffs at its assembly plant in Oshawa.

“With these local economic factors in mind, it is no surprise that many Canadians are concerned by Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to exclude a minister of labour from the newly unveiled federal Liberal cabinet and relegate the labour portfolio to a junior position in government,” the Conservative MP wrote in a letter posted to social media.

The prime minister must do more than “pay lip service” to concerns raised by businesses, labour unions and industry leaders in the Durham Region, a suburb east of Toronto, he said.

Jivani called on the Carney Liberals to restore the Labour minister position and to explore ways it could maintain production at the GM Oshawa facility for the domestic market amid trade disputes with the United States.

He also called for the government to incentivize made-in-Canada purchases and to extend employment insurance to support affected workers and to invest in re-training programs.

Labour unions also took issue with the decision, with the Laborers' International Union of North America, Canadian Union of Public Employees and Canadian Labour Congress also criticizing the move.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office told The Canadian Press that the new secretaries of state will work collaboratively with the senior cabinet ministers.