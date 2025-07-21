Conservative MPs call for investigation into Vaccine Injury Support Program

On Friday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Canada's failing Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) after four Conservative MPs called for a committee investigation in the program.

Sheila noted that the reporting from Global News that seems to have sparked the calls for investigations was actually first exposed by Rebel News Senior Editor Tamara Ugolini.

"It's ridiculous. Global News steals her work two years later and then the chicken-livered Conservatives, now that Global News has re-reported Tamara Ugolini's reporting, the stink of the Rebel is off it, and now they're like 'Oh, we need to investigate the VISP program,'" she said.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, VISP was intended to help provide compensation for Canadians seriously injured by vaccines. However, as previously reported by Rebel News, consultants have actually so far received the majority of the tens of millions of dollars allocated for the program.

“This is more than mismanagement,” the Conservative MPs' statement reads. “It appears to be a blatant misuse of tax dollars. The Liberals handed out tens of millions of dollars to high priced consultants while the very Canadians this program was intended to help have been neglected.”

Global News recently reported that of the $50.6 million in taxpayer funds provided to the consulting firm Oxaro to administer the program, $33.6 million has been spent on administrative costs, while injured Canadians have only received $16.9 million.

Sheila applauded the Conservative MPs calling for an investigation but noted it's still too little, too late. "I'm glad they're doing it, but this is two years too late. A lot of people were hurt in the last two years when the Conservatives should have been doing something about it," she said.

The call for an investigation into VISP is being spearheaded by Dan Mazier, the Conservative health critic and deputy chairman of the Commons Health Committee.