Conservative Party of Quebec candidate Robert Daigle on the Horne Smelter

The Quebec provincial election is set to take place on October 3, and several major issues need to be brought to light in order to enlighten the voters so that they can make their choice. The main topics of the election cycle are healthcare, inflation, education, worker shortages, and of course, the housing crisis.

The Quebec system has shown many failures since the beginning of the pandemic, and these same problems have become more pronounced over time.

Robert Daigle is a retired father of eight and candidate for the Conservative Party of Quebec in the riding of Rouyn-Noranda, a small city about 600 kilometres northwest of Montreal. He is speaking out about problems in the different regions of the province.

Daigle also told us about the Horne Smelter, located in Rouyn-Noranda, which continues to emit quantities of arsenic above the Quebec standard of three nanograms per cubic metre. Many residents are concerned about their health and that of their children. Watch this video to see the complete interview.