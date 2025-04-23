Conservative platform shifts election focus to crime, tax cuts in final push

With the two main parties unveiling costed platforms, conversations surrounding the election have shifted to discussions of criminal justice reform and tax cuts.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how this shift can benefit Pierre Poilievre and Conservatives, given the party's plans will see an attempt to rein in spending compared to Mark Carney's Liberal plan which continues to balloon deficit spending.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Carney is “the same on everything else that Trudeau stood for,” Ezra said, pointing to foreign aid, support for Hamas, censoring free speech and pushing anti-Americanism.

“But Mark Carney has three things going for him,” he noted. First, the Liberal leader did reduce the carbon tax to zero, even if it's still technically on the books. Second, he's not widely reviled like Justin Trudeau.

“And the third thing that Mark Carney has going for him is that the NDP has utterly collapsed,” something Ezra described as “probably the biggest factor” unfolding during the campaign.

The removal of Trudeau “rejuvenated the left,” the Rebel Commander continued. But with rabid anti-Trumpism becoming less of a factor, perhaps Canadians can focus on the positives of the Conservatives' economic plan.