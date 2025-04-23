Conservative platform shifts election focus to crime, tax cuts in final push

Ezra Levant shares his thoughts on the Conservatives' newly released platform as the election enters the final stretch ahead of voting day.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   April 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

With the two main parties unveiling costed platforms, conversations surrounding the election have shifted to discussions of criminal justice reform and tax cuts.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how this shift can benefit Pierre Poilievre and Conservatives, given the party's plans will see an attempt to rein in spending compared to Mark Carney's Liberal plan which continues to balloon deficit spending.

Carney is “the same on everything else that Trudeau stood for,” Ezra said, pointing to foreign aid, support for Hamas, censoring free speech and pushing anti-Americanism.

“But Mark Carney has three things going for him,” he noted. First, the Liberal leader did reduce the carbon tax to zero, even if it's still technically on the books. Second, he's not widely reviled like Justin Trudeau. 

“And the third thing that Mark Carney has going for him is that the NDP has utterly collapsed,” something Ezra described as “probably the biggest factor” unfolding during the campaign.

The removal of Trudeau “rejuvenated the left,” the Rebel Commander continued. But with rabid anti-Trumpism becoming less of a factor, perhaps Canadians can focus on the positives of the Conservatives' economic plan.

Latest News

Featured Stories

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-04-23 14:58:33 -0400
    Save the best daggers for last.