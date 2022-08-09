'They’re coming for you too': Republicans condemn FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

Republican leaders have united in their condemnation of the unprecedented FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz blasted the Biden regime's decision on Twitter, writing, “The FBI raiding Donald Trump is unprecedented. It is corrupt & an abuse of power. What Nixon tried to do, Biden has now implemented: The Biden Admin has fully weaponized DOJ & FBI to target their political enemies.”

“And with 87K new IRS agents, they’re coming for YOU too,” he warned.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also released a statement slamming the regime, likening it to a banana republic, “The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote, "The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war."

“The political persecution MUST STOP!!!,” she added, with a follow-up tweet with an upside-down American flag, a signal of dire distress.

“The [FBI] raid on President Trump was approved by Director Wray, who also claimed that the illegal FISA warrants used to spy on Trump were constitutional,” stated Sen. Rand Paul. “Today’s raid is outrageous and unjust, but predictable.”

“The GOP must set up a Select Committee to investigate the FBI’s politically-motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago and on ALL the fraudulent persecution of President Trump from our government,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert. “This cannot wait. We are turning into a banana republic at record speed.”

Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance wrote, “Little to add on the details of the raid on Trump's home: it is disgraceful and unprecedented. The question is what comes next. We either have Republic or we don’t. If we do, the people who’ve politicized the FBI in recent years will face investigation and prosecution.”

Little to add on the details of the raid on Trump's home: it is disgraceful and unprecedented. The question is what comes next. We either have Republic or we don’t. If we do, the people who’ve politicized the FBI in recent years will face investigation and prosecution. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) August 9, 2022

“The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is a continuation of the endless Witch Hunt of Donald Trump,” wrote Republican congressman Lance Gooden. “We cannot stand for this type of weaponization of our Justice Department. Accountability is needed when we take back the House. This shouldn’t happen in the USA.”

“They are doing to Trump everything they falsely claimed he would do. They are the fascists; they always were,” said Rebel News founder Ezra Levant.

“We won’t know how fully insane the FBI raid on Trump is until we see the warrant and warrant application. But after Russiagate – years of investigation predicated largely on Clinton campaign misinformation -- if the basis for this isn’t bedrock-solid, there should be hell to pay,” wrote conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

“This sort of move requires serious levels of trust by the American public in its institutions. That trust no longer exists. If those institutions fail yet again, and target the leader of Joe Biden's political opposition in doing so, this looks like banana republic stuff,” he said.