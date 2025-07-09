Conservatives demand hearings into dismissal of fair-minded CBC host

Conservatives are calling for immediate committee hearings into the CBC for forcing the resignation of Travis Dhanraj, a former host who condemned the broadcaster in a scathing email to colleagues.

“The CBC is again accused of workplace harassment and bias reporting,” MP Rachael Thomas, the Conservative heritage critic, said on social media.

“All of this while the CBC is funded by taxpayers and executives pay themselves massive bonuses,” she writes. “We need full transparency and accountability before Parliament now.”

Former Canada Tonight host Travis Dhanraj sent an email this morning to CBC employees, saying he was “forced to resign from CBC News.”



"It comes after trying to navigate a workplace culture defined by retaliation, exclusion and psychological harm," he wrote.

Dhanraj, a former Canada Tonight host, emailed CBC staff Monday stating he was “forced to resign” from the state broadcaster, who refused to comment on privacy and confidentiality grounds.

“I was once one of CBC’s most visible journalists… Promoted as a symbol of progress—until I began questioning the gap between CBC’s stated values and its internal reality,” reads a copy of Dhanraj’s email.

Former ombudsman Jack Nagler's final report revealed a damning review of CBC, finding omissions and partial coverage. He wrote, "We aren't hearing enough information that conflicts with our pre-existing views."

“News silos” or “information bubbles” have become a problem in recent years, Nagler warned.

Brodie Fenlon, chief editor of the CBC, noted a "sharp increase" in complaints about how CBC News "platforms" certain viewpoints, people, and organizations in its journalism.

He cited complaints about their "platforming" of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre after he lost the election and his seat. "I am not willing for my tax dollars to be used to fund Pierre Poilievre having airtime to speak," reads one such note.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has several times proposed to cut CBC subsidies. A 2017 Conservative bill failed to privatize the state broadcaster.

Fenlon states his staff “provide context and counter narratives” so viewers can draw their own conclusions. Admittedly, he says “that balance is not a matter of precise equivalency.”

“Nonetheless, we don't shy away from contrarian views or perspectives that challenge orthodoxy.”

Dhanraj, who has been on indefinite leave for several months, entertained diverse viewpoints on his programme, Canada Tonight. Ian Hanomansing now hosts the primetime program.

CBC chief editor on complaints received from viewers: "'I am not willing for my tax dollars to be used to fund Pierre Poilievre having airtime to speak,' said one typical note."

Further speculation ties Dhanraj’s absence to his public challenge of executive bonuses, a topic former CBC president Catherine Tait avoided discussing.

Dhanraj claims he was “shut out” and “ultimately erased” for asking difficult questions, the email reads, without citing specific instances.

Records show all 46 top network executives — without exception — received bonuses worth $3,020,021 last year. Another 1,140 managers shared $11,883,734 in bonuses.

“This disgraceful abuse of taxpayer dollars when Canadians are struggling for financial survival has contributed to the ‘defund the CBC’ movement,” said Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, who sat on the heritage committee. Meanwhile, the broadcaster cut 346 jobs.

Waugh was among four signatories of the letter demanding a committee investigation into the CBC.

Pierre Poilievre reiterates his promise to halt taxpayer funding to the CBC:



"We're going to defund the CBC and let Canadians enjoy it as a non-profit, self-funded organization," he says.

“To those still inside: silence shouldn’t be the price of your paycheque,” writes Dhanraj. “The only thing that sustains broken systems is fear. And the only way things change is when people speak.”

His departure follows incredible difficulties trying to navigate “a workplace culture defined by retaliation, exclusion and psychological harm.”

A CBC spokesperson rejected the accusations made about the broadcaster in a subsequent email to staff. They cited “privacy and confidentiality considerations” for the limited response.

Despite the scathing email, the CBC says Dhanraj remains employed by the broadcaster.